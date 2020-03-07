Delhi Riots: a Majority of 44 killed in Delhi riots aged 34 or younger, 2 were minors, GTB data shows – Delhi in the riots become the scapegoat the young, 44, dead at the age of 29 was forty, less than two children, even death, the injured in 84 are the young man

The capital of the country Delhi the north east of the terrain in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, ranging years in prison in 44 people were killed. People killed most were young. GTB Hospital according to the data, in the riots killed 40 percent of people age 20 to 29 years were between the. While the two minor were also. The print report on the riots, most of the victims GTB Hospital was brought. Delhi to Dilshad Garden is located in the riots affected areas to close. The print of this report the data of GTB Hospital brought patients is based on.

During the riots GTB Hospital in brought 44 people are killed or so before reaching the hospital, the same had been or their death during treatment occurred. In the hospital 298 injured people were treated. By the hospital compiled data shows that the die 44 victims from the age of 18 from 20 to 29 years, between the eight age 30 to 34 years, of age 35 to 39 years and five ages of 40 to 49 years between.

The report noted that the riots die in the most people who were young. Die in The they were the people who out of their homes rescue your family were doing. Or that the riots were stuck in or they are the people who these riots part in were to take. The report said that four bodies over 50 years of age were. One of them of age was 90. Two other 15 to 19 years of age were minor. While four of the other age-set could not be performed.

Injured then 298 injured in, 84 people youngster whose age from 20 to 29 years between. 90 people of age 30 to 39 years are among. And her baby in the hospital is running. The data shows that 44 dead, 41 were male while one was female. Two bodies beyond recognition were.

