Due to rain if the cancellation happened in the finals, so India Kaun Banega champion australia vs india what happens if the icc t20 world cup final washed out on Sunday | sports – News quote

Team India (Team India) without the semi-finals played the same title match entered. More rain due in India and England (India vs England) semi-final between combat be canceled and was the team India group in the top on the stay on the basis of The reached the finals. However, subsequently this rule on the considerable controversy even was. The ICC rules according to the semi-finals on the reserve day was not placed and match to be on your group in the top stay on the team India final (Team India) in reached. While the England team of Group B in the second was.

In the final face India on Sunday in Melbourne Cricket Ground on hosts from Australia will. Who is Duckworth Louis rule on the basis of South Africa to be a giving in the finals made it. Indian team for the first time in the T20 World Cup finals is going to play. In such a thing ‘ on the team so confident, but the weather not on. Everyone is afraid that the final day if the rain comes and the champion Kaun Banega.

Monday is the reserve day

The semi-finals of even the reserve day was not, but the finals of the reserve De is. If unfortunately due to rain on Sunday, the combat gets cancelled or re-match between the same in the rain villain becomes then the game the next day on Monday will be played. But reserve de on the play before over less will be made. Only after this circumstance, according to the reserve day the decision will be taken. Thereafter, even if on Monday due to rain the finals had to cancel so both teams have the title of joint winner will be.However on the Sunday the rain come on over the first Lower be will. But the outcome of the match for both teams at least 10 – over 10 play will. Over low even after the rain due to start the game cannot be so then to combat the reserve day will be played on.

Sky cloudy cloud

In Melbourne the last few days is raining. But he does these good news is that the final day i.e. Sunday the chance of rain is non-existent. Although the sky is cloudy. The final combat Indian timely DPR half past 12 o’clock will start.Means abuse by their family of 50 members in front of the planted first ODI century!

