Holly woman Ambani the in-laws came celebs, Priyanka Chopra from Katrina until happily was Bollywood

First Published 6 March 2020, 9:39 PM IST
Mumbai. The largest state of business Mukesh Ambani, the daughter of a woman Ambani on Thursday said his in-laws Holly party held. It’s about a place, Bollywood celebrities have reached. A woman Ambani Holly’s party where Priyanka Chopra husband Nick Jonas with Monchengladbach, while Katrina Kaif, the color of Fernandez also very nice coming. During the party, a woman Ambani, the mother of Nita Ambani golden color of the dress in the Middle East. While the woman sister-in-law SLA Mehta multi color long dress, very simple look in the eye came.
A woman Ambani Holly’s party for her husband Nick Jonas with Delhi Priyanka Chopra. While White is the color of the dress beautiful Katrina Kaif.
A woman Ambani Holly’s party a couple of this style from Namaste beautiful Priyanka Chopra.
A woman Ambani the in-laws gave Holly a party. Katrina Kaif’s style.
Sister a woman’s in-laws gave Holly a party in the sky Ambani and his wife SLA.
Esha advance Holly party paperwork Fernandez’s style.
The wife of the House took place Holly party how much is this style beautiful Ambani’s daughter-in-law SLA.
Daughter-in-laws Holly party intrigue to the proceedings, mother Nita Ambani.
Holly’s party during part of it’s a beautiful style for a woman Ambani.
Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta the nieces with the Middle East.
Friendship tree came with the prince saw.
The new recruit his wife Malhotra with Infuse of Kareena Kapoor Dick Armaan Jain.
A woman of Holly for a reason. Yun smiling to soak actor wiki skills.
A woman Ambani Holly’s party very beautiful flashed Katrina Kaif.
A woman Ambani Holly’s party, your fiancé came with princa Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra.