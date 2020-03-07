HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for sarkari naukri at hpsssb.hp.gov.in, know here how to apply – junior ranging from senior post are ejected at a government job, Rs 10 in the registration

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) By TGTJunior officer (IT), Junior Scale Stenographer, supervisor, fisheries of sub inspector, medical laboratory technician, pharmacist, laboratory assistant, radiographers, technician, assistant, programmer, senior assistant, operator, Computer Assistant, Steno-typist, junior officer and junior draftsman recruitment notification is released.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission website www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in On direct recruitment for invites online application are made. Qualified and interested candidates for these positions March 05 from 03 April 2020 can apply. By the commission no offline application will not be accepted. Candidates HPSC available on the website of for to fill the instructions should read carefully.

Application fees: Application fees for the general category of the he said the Rs 360 to give you. In addition, general IRP for physically handicapped, freedom fighter’s Ward, the HP of the ex-servicemen’s Ward and the HP / s of the HC / home / HB to HC application fees for 120 Rs.

Applicant registration – Rs 10

A post to fill up the application form – Rs 10

Invoice form and printout to fill – 10 Rs

Admit card printing Rs 10

Total post – 943

TGT (medical) -136

TGT (non-medical) -144

TGT (arts) – 307

Junior officer (it) – 132

Junior Scale Stenographer – 102

Junior Scale Stenographer -05

Fisheries Inspector – 01

Pharmacist (allopathy) -19

Laboratory assistant – 11

Radiographers (allopathy) – 80

Junior technician – 07

Assistant programmer – 01

Supervisor – 01

Assistant (Accounts) -03

Operator – 01

Computer accessories -10

Steno-typist – 32

Junior officer (supervisory trainee-P & A) – 05

Junior officer (supervisory trainee-F & A) – 06

Junior draughtsman (arch) – 01

Junior draftsman (civil) – 01

Workshop instructor (electrical) – 03

Hostel superintendent -04

