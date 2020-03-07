In the final Shefali how to stop – this is the player’s Australia told the idea – Australia need to play mind games to stop shafali says danni wyatt tspo

Shefali again compelling the beginning of the excursions

Aggressive from the beginning, India could create pressure

First T20 World Cup title match plunge into the Indian team history plotting is ready. On March 8, International Women’s day has a special spot on the Indian team in Melbourne to record the audience in front of the current champion Australia against ODI. Combat it Indian time 12.30 pm will be played.

Finals before England’s opener Danny (Daniel) Wyatt said that India’s aggressive batsman Shefali Varma, the women’s T20 World Cup finals to defending champion Australia in the brain as would play.

Finalist from the first Australian bowler ascended Shefali of awe

16 years Shefali has 161 of the spectacular strike rate of the tournament in 161 runs to make India the great start is administered. Wyatt said, ‘all know his weakness is and what Shefali even know it. The Australian team has against her of that kind of bowling. You against her brain would play the game whereby his weakness be exposed to.’

Shefali of cerulean leap, Women T20 world number one

Danny Wyatt by 2019 in the Women T20 Challenge in this young player in the dressing room with had shared. He said, ‘when he fails then he is excessively passionate about. I Shefali explained that he much stress and not take the IT’s just cricket is.’

Wyatt said, ‘when you T20 opener which play the role of positions for you to be quite difficult are. You field in descending the same day and shot putting are and as such likely to fail is high.’