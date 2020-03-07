In the first week of the Big Boss from past flange of the dangers of player, he’s got a lot of TRP

Another location on the dangers of player has their place, confirmed this.The dangers to the player audience of the rich find love. Now the TRP to see if the crowd is this Big Boss more than the dangers of a player’s choice is coming. Please tell, first week only threats to the player by TRP in the best case starts. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 first week 8,392 performances are met. In Big Boss Season 13 your first week in a few 4,859 met. Such dangers, the player has a big difference The Big Boss to ahead of.