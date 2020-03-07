IND W VS AUS W T20I In World Cup Final; Head to Head Match Records, Where to Watch India Vs Australia Women T20 Live Score Online | T-20 any of the World Cup for the first time in the opening match the teams playing in the title combat yesterday, Australia’s women teams Sirene

So far 6 men’s T-20 World Cup, the opening match play teams are never final not been

The current T-20 World Cup by India in the 4 match live, while Australia 5 out of 4 against the same win could

Indian team 3 times in the semi-finals occurred, while Australia has 6 of 4 titles live

Mar 07, 2020, 10:22 AM IST

Game desk. Women T-20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne in the Indian Team, 4-time champion Australian from after. So far 13 T-20 World Cup (women and men) in this first chance, when the opening match both teams have the same final plan. The tournament in the first match of India Australia 17 runs from the spank was given. Indian team before 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in the opening against had won. But, the semi-finals no further than growing the pie. The tournament’s 11-year history of it in the first chance, when Team India in final-ball thriller. She is also the same team against whom he opening match in the Super given.

2009 Women T-20 World Cup the first match South Africa and West Indies was among the people, in which West Indies had won. Australian to combat England – New Zealand occurred between, in which England won. Its 1 year since World Cup also in South Africa-West Indies as opening match in the sets and this time also win, the Caribbean team found. However, the final Australia-New Zealand played and the Kangaroo team for the first time world champion remained. Subsequently, Australia has consistently 2 times the T-20 World Cup finals played and both times he win the title managed.

2009 from now until the 7th women’s T-20 World Cup

When Opening match The winner The final match The winner 2009 The.Africa-West Indies West Indies England-New Zealand England 2010 The.Africa-West Indies West Indies Australia-New Zealand Australia 2012 Sri Lanka-the.Africa The.Africa Australia-England Australia 2014 Australia-New Zealand New Zealand Australia-England Australia 2016 India-Bangladesh India Australia-West Indies West Indies 2018 India-New Zealand India Australia-England Australia 2020 India-Australia India India-Australia –

India of the tournament, starting three matches ago, while batting won the

Team India this World Cup in the starting three against bat first while live. The tournament’s opening match in she to Australia by 17 runs to win, while the second against Bangladesh to 18 runs from outwitted. New Zealand against the third league match Indian team 3-run shot.

West Indies by two times the T-20 World Cup won the

Men T-20 World Cup 10 years in the history of ever that did not happen opening match play both teams in the finals, here are. In 2007, the first tournament in Pakistan, beating the won the title. India is the only country, who is the ICC of the three tournaments (ODI, T-20 World Cup and Champions Trophy) live. The last time in 2016, West Indies, England beating the champion was made. He second time it won the title. Before winding the 2012 finals in Sri Lanka was defeated.

When Opening match The winner The final match The winner 2007 The.Africa-West Indies The. Africa India-Pakistan India 2009 England-Netherlands England Pakistan-Sri Lanka Pakistan 2010 New Zealand-Sri Lanka New Zealand Australia-England England 2012 Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Sri Lanka West Indies-Sri Lanka West Indies 2014 Bangladesh-Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka-India Sri Lanka 2016 Zimbabwe-Hongkong Zimbabwe England-West Indies West Indies

Head-to-head

India has so far a total of 122 T-20 matches are played. It 67 live and 53 losers. While against Australia, India has so far 19 matches are played. It has 6 live, while 13 in him suffered defeat. Both teams between the World Cup, even in the 4 vs are. This Indian team has 2 Live and so the same match are the losers.

Pitch and weather reportOn Sunday the Melbourne temperature 11 to 22 degrees Celsius to between is likely to remain. The sky is cloudy. But, rain’s fears is not. The pitch from the batters will help. Toss winning team chase like to will.

On the field, the total T-20: 13

Batting first the team won: 5

The first bowling team won: 7

The first innings average score: 139

The second shift in the average score: 131

India now champion does not make

Now up to 6 times the T-20 World Cup have been. It’s the 7th tournament. India even once in the finals is not scaled, while Australia most 4 times the title has won. India 3 times (2009, 2010, 2018) in the semi-finals reached in. The last time her semi-final to England in the hands of the necklace he found.

Both teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Helen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Puja star and Radha Yadav.

Australia: Meg and (captain), Rachael Haynes, Ashley Gardner, days kiss, Alice Perry, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carrie, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonas, Sophie Moines, Megan shoot, Georgia are and Mollie strain.