IND Women Vs AUS Women, ICC WC final, indian captain harmanpreet worried

IND Women Vs AUS Women: ICC Women Twenty-Twenty-the world of the final match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on India and Australia will bump. Before the finals India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said your team to turbulent is told. Hence the mouthful says that the eight day long break because of Sunday, his team the rhythm to gain a little trouble in May.

India has about a week on the field step is not taken. Her last Saturday against Sri Lanka easy victory, but was it after the semi-finals due to the rain cancellation was to be. Hence, said, “We out much by not leaving and nor do we have against England, the crucial match played.”

He said, “We are all in touch and were indoor were training, but it makes you full as well as self-confidence do not get, because the wicket is completely different occurs. Everyone is in touch and are thinking that he is the team can do for you. Comfort us even got because when you long for the plays, then the rest must also happen.”

India has yet around in matches batting first, so the target to chase for them can be difficult. However before the World Cup was played triangular series in India by 173 runs to chase the target, while the seven wicket win was achieved.

The World Cup for the second time in League India-Australia

India and Australia in the ICC World Cup your campaign at Eden Gardens on February 21, did. The League round match of the Indian team, the current champion Australia to beat everybody was startled. Although the Australian team this necklace from the stands for the rest of your all-match win in managed. Indian team World Cup so far is invincible. In the final India Your this record intact by placing the first time winning the title will be.

IND Women Vs AUS Women: know – when and where you can see the final combat

ICC Women T20 World Cup: Australia from Mumbai hold is willing to India, but the very first fear with the Australian bowler