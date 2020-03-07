india legends vs west indies legends match preview: safety the World Series: nearly 7 years after the attack play in the study Sachin, Lara’s is from the team fight – road safety world series india legends vs west indies legends sachin tendulkar will take strike against brian lara

Sachin Tendulkar (file photo)

Highlights Former Indian cricketer Sachin tender and Yuvraj Singh including many luminaries today in the arena free

They all road safety towards people to be aware be played for are safety the World Series are part of the

Today combat Sachin captain India less and Lara captain West Indies legends is among the

Mumbai



Mumbai all the roads in the Saturday attack at the stadium side is visible, because Unicem road safety the World Series in the first match of Sachin Tendulkar of India less face Brian Lara of the winding less than the will. Sachin for this highly emotional moment because you will have November 14, 2013 since Sachin first time and in the stadium will play. This match is of more importance so because it is road safety towards people to be aware of is being played.







The same field the same ‘team’



India’s road accident every four minutes in a human being’s life is. The interesting thing is that Sachin’s career of the last match in the same team was against the team against he Saturday on the field study. Sachin his career’s last match at the same ground on the ends had played against. This match Sachin vs Lara on being seen and fan, Sachin once again on the field, his favorite shot is cover drive and once again the ‘Sachin, Sachin, Sachin’ slogan of the detection range are eager.



Sachin’s hard work, UV is also ready



Indian team on Friday by the CCI in tough exercises. All player once again on the field are the same who were, throughout his life when came. India World Cup 2011 winning hero Yuvraj Singh said, ‘the body tired but we have who is left with him, we will try. World Cup winning Indian team many of the members here are. Once again on the field the same all the people return with the good looks. Will enjoy but at the same time we have Sirius playing cricket at the ready, because it’s for a good reason is going to be. Sachin are hard. Our bowling is good but filling is a matter of concern.’

Yuvraj further said, ‘road safety a very important message which we this tournament through the want to give. I have this thing confident that convey this message to each human being to bring about expansion and people will notice this, which they mostly don’t pay attention. We have offices, family and the rest of the things are thinking about.’

Lara’s team has also plenty of preparation



Five of the nations in this tournament in Lara ends the team’s captaincy are. Friday, although the West Indies captain Carl Hooper has practice sessions led. Recently in Australia the bush fire charity match in play that Lara had much did not bat but he is fielding on were paying attention. Several Chanderpaul has long batting practice done. Hooper also agreed that age is certainly showing the effect, but on the field competition will also be good.

He said, ‘when you Cricket Play so enjoy. Body now are aged to be repaid, however the competition out will. Yesterday our front enough the whole crowd will be. This good match will be.’ Match the whole of the tickets are sold out and the team Road Safety Awareness disperse are ready.

(Match time 7 PM is)

