India Legends vs West Indies LIVE: Sachin-Sehwag at the crease, 150 out on the homemade Lara Team – india legends vs west indies legends brian lara sachin tendulkar virender sehwag yuvraj singh

India’s ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies left the batter Brian Lara of the whole world in the divine someone is not hidden. The new generation of people also aspire that they wanted do see. On Saturday, an opportunity to do the same came to the fore when the whole world of cricket lover Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara A on-field batting again are able to see. Chance is India Legends vs West Indies Legends match.

Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, the Mumbai attack in the stadium against Bangladesh, only your last match was played. On Saturday, Tendulkar once again at the same arena on the play the are. While the West Indies explosive batsman Brian Lara has 2007 in ODI match he retired from was taken. In such both the batsmen once again on the field to see the dream come true will be like.

Road safety awareness to stretch on Saturday, the Mumbai skipper Virat Kohli on the field 20 overs of a match is being played. Indian cricket team captain Sachin by winning the toss Brian Lara’s team before Balaban, attorney is.

The West Indies on behalf of Darren Ganga and several Chandra by the beginning of the shift, although the West Indies team of the entire 20 overs in the eight-wicket loss at 150 are scored. Now India win the match for 151 runs in desperate need of.

LIVE Updates

# In six overs, at the expiration of India’s score – 59

Sachin – 24 run 16 ball

Sehwag – 26 run 20 ball

# Five overs after India a score of 47 runs on has reached. Sehwag has 16 balls on the 14 scored. While Tendulkar’s explosive batting, while 16 balls 24 are scored.

# Sachin Tendulkar 11 runs on the score of Carl Hooper the hands of the catches from being survivors.

# On the Indian side Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar batting is introduced. Sehwag once again the explosive batting of mujer have. He has 10 balls, two fours with the help of 12 are scored. While Sachin Tendulkar had three meatballs in the face of the two are scored.

# Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account share a video while written is a good reason because of The again from the 22 yard field.

Back to the 22 yards for a cause. This time, I’m picking up my bat to spread awareness about the importance of Road Safety🚦& how each one of us has a part to play in it! pic.twitter.com/IqhYAlenGe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

India is the team – Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Mohammad Kaif, Samir the (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, is chute, Manpreet Goni

West Indies team is as follows – Brian Lara (Captain), several Chandra, Ricardo Powell, Darren Ganga, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Carl Hooper, Dana Hyatt, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarain, Tino Best