India Vs Australia Women World Cup Final MCG Match Ticket IND W Vs AUS W; All You Need To Know | the 1 million viewer capacity MCG in 75 thousand tickets sold, India Army will remain femdom

Between India and Australia women’s T-20 World Cup final on Sunday 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played on

Foreign on the plains of Team India lift the spirits use to India Army member present live, it is 21 years ago had remained

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 07, 2020, 01:06 PM IST

Game desk. Women T-20 World Cup finals on Sunday 8 March between India and Australia in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be played in. On International Women’s day play in this match ranging audience in the stunner of enthusiasm. The stadium’s spectator capacity a million from a few more. Friday evening, the 75 thousand tickets were sold out. That is believed to be abroad, Team India auslaufen to Group India Army’s stands in the presence will remain.

On March 8 the Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday, too. Team India its the captain’s birthday, to memorialize the decider.

Friday 15 thousand tickets sold

The ICC’s official website, according to the Saturday evening finals of the 75 thousand tickets were sold out. ICC hopes that the Sunday MCG viewer in terms of the number history can. In 1999, the states have played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals during the 90,185 viewer were present. ICC hopes that between India and Australia in the finals this record can be broken. Pop singer Katy Perry before the final two songs game. He Saturday, the practice session before the Indian team also met.

Standing room tickets have been released for the #T20WorldCup final! Get in on the action and help #FILLTHEMCG Don’t miss out! https://t.co/qHh1n3vmXP https://t.co/yvsP5Ka0ZX — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow 😂 #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

🇮🇳🇦🇺 TIME TO BE CHAMPIONS! Wherever you are, make sure you tune into the @T20WorldCup final this #Sunday as we we storm the @MCG to cheer for the @BCCIWomen as they make their maiden final appearance 😎❤to 📸 ICC via Getty | #bharatarmy #TimeToBeChampions #t20worldcup #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SqHqajER5P — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 7, 2020

India Army is also ready

Melbourne and the surrounding areas of Indians in sizeable number is. Here the India Army is also quite active. Let me tell that India Army the Indians living abroad the group is. In 1999 made the group closer to 11 thousand active member there. Its website and Twitter handle are also. India Army has said in a tweet that she and the exciting finals of the eagerly waiting is. Women’s World Cup before the start of Sachin Tendulkar in Australia were. Then he said in a tweet was the final in Melbourne is fully filled to remain.