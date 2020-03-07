India Vs Australia Women World Cup Final MCG Match Ticket IND W Vs AUS W; All You Need To Know | the 1 million viewer capacity MCG in 75 thousand tickets sold, India Army will remain femdom

  • Between India and Australia women’s T-20 World Cup final on Sunday 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played on
  • Foreign on the plains of Team India lift the spirits use to India Army member present live, it is 21 years ago had remained

Mar 07, 2020, 01:06 PM IST

Game desk. Women T-20 World Cup finals on Sunday 8 March between India and Australia in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be played in. On International Women’s day play in this match ranging audience in the stunner of enthusiasm. The stadium’s spectator capacity a million from a few more. Friday evening, the 75 thousand tickets were sold out. That is believed to be abroad, Team India auslaufen to Group India Army’s stands in the presence will remain.
On March 8 the Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday, too. Team India its the captain’s birthday, to memorialize the decider.

Friday 15 thousand tickets sold
The ICC’s official website, according to the Saturday evening finals of the 75 thousand tickets were sold out. ICC hopes that the Sunday MCG viewer in terms of the number history can. In 1999, the states have played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals during the 90,185 viewer were present. ICC hopes that between India and Australia in the finals this record can be broken. Pop singer Katy Perry before the final two songs game. He Saturday, the practice session before the Indian team also met.

India Army is also ready
Melbourne and the surrounding areas of Indians in sizeable number is. Here the India Army is also quite active. Let me tell that India Army the Indians living abroad the group is. In 1999 made the group closer to 11 thousand active member there. Its website and Twitter handle are also. India Army has said in a tweet that she and the exciting finals of the eagerly waiting is. Women’s World Cup before the start of Sachin Tendulkar in Australia were. Then he said in a tweet was the final in Melbourne is fully filled to remain.



