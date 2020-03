IPL 2020: this time the Delhi team of the Yun is replaceable picture, learn when-OU won its match | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals of Shreyas Iyer has changes many players, Konow its Full Schedule

New Delhi:This time The Indian Premier League (Indian Premier League) From 29 March to start happening. Like many teams this time Delhi Capitals also your much emphasis your team balance is turned on and the team in several important changes made. This time the team has two new but big vikter their ranks have included. This time Australia’s Alex Cary and West Indies Simon later phase of the play will appear.

Last year in the playoff he was buried Delhi

Last year Ricky Ponting in the coaching of the Delhi team in December 2018 in your name has changed. But the last several season in the playoff to go to struggling but last year with the name of the team performance also changed and Shreyas Iyer’s team playoff arriving in the managed was.

Also read: IPL 2020: Rohit’s team this time are these newcomers, India Mumbai the full schedule of

These foreign players on shedding money

Delhi IPL 2020 to Simon later to 7.75 million, Alex Cary 2.4 million, Jason Roy to 1.5 million, Chris box to 1.5 million, Mohit Sharma 50 million fine to the state 20 million and the Marcus stones to 4.8 million in purchased. While this time R Ashwin also this time, on behalf of the play will appear.

Don’t see these player

This year Delhi has Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, human shorko, goad be, band Ayyappan, sales sax, Nathu Singh, not Kalra, Colin Munro, the release.

Day Date The opposing team Location Monday On March 30 Is XI Punjab Delhi Friday April 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Sunday April 5 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Friday April 10 Royal chalengers Bangalore Delhi Monday April 13 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Sunday April 19 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Wednesday April 22 Royal chalengers Bangalore Bengaluru Sunday April 26 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Friday May 1 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Sunday 3 May Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Wednesday 6 May Mumbai Indians Delhi Sunday May 10 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Wednesday May 13 Rajasthan Royals Delhi One 16 May Kings XI Punjab Mohali

Delhi capitals of the new team combination

Batter: Shreyas Iyer (captain), West Indies, Rajasthan Royals, Jason Roy

Bowler: Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Huff Khan, Sandeep lean, CEO read, chemo Paul, Mohit Sharma and Lalit Yadav

All-rounder: Often Patel, here Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stone, Chris box

Wk: En Pant, Alex Carrie, Simon later