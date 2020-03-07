karisma Kapoor reveals andaz apna apna the principals were not talking about conditions – Karishma Kapoor said, revealing

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor during the 8 years the curtains of the breach are ongoing, but again, she steamed they are. This time he is web-sites a metalhead from the comeback they. These days is web sites of the debate in the city. He recently had an interview during his movie Andaz Apna Apna starting big exception. He noted that during the filming of the whole thing he didn’t do it.

According to the report, Karishma said, ” I really want to say that I’m I’m the movie I haven’t seen yet. This is because once it is we the people a day for three to four shifts were. As if it wasn’t. The same because it’s the same movie no see.’

Shahnaz age can marry Siddharth Shukla,something to be aimed!

Movie of stars moving Karishma noted that “Andaz Apna Apna” while filming we’re talking with each other also were not. Every film from each other with nothing to shoot. The interesting thing is that the “Andaz Apna Apna’ of an actress Raveena Tandon also interview and told that the film of a strict talking between themselves. Amir and Salman from each other not talking and I’m and charisma.’

Please tell this classic film Andaz Apna Apna in 1994 release was. There’s charisma in addition to Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan in the main role is played. Movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi do. The movie was much more valued than it was at the box office tremendous earning was.