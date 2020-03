Liton Das struck 176, Bangladesh’s highest individual innings in ODIs | BAN vs ZIM: this batsman has broken Tamim Iqbal of 3 day old record

Sylhet: Young cricketer Lytton Das (Liton Das) ODI cricket for Bangladesh in an innings most runs that make the batter have become. In this case he had Tamim Iqbal (Tamim Iqbal) of the record to have broken, which he 3 days ago the same had made. Lytton said on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the ODI against South Africa, third ODI match in 143 balls at 176 scored. Their shift in 16 fours and 8 sixes are involved.

Lytton said Tamim before with wickets for 192 runs in the huge partnership also. After this the innings in an unbeaten 128 runs scored. It’s his second consecutive century is. After the second and final in 136 balls 158 were scored. This record 3 days later, Lytton’s break your name taken. Corresponding with Lytton ODI in Bangladesh (Bangladesh Cricket Team) for 150 the figure of the cross to the second batter is also have become.

Also – read the Womens T20 World Cup: final match won Pakistan and New Zealand of these umpires

Lytton Das made his ODI debut on 18th March 2015 Zimbabwe against was the Bangladesh side of the from 36 ODI match have and so far 1079 runs are done. During this time he has 3 centuries and 3 half centuries his name are made. Your team for wk the role of the play.

(Input-IANS)