Narendra Modi And Scott Morrison Wishes Their Team Ahead Of the Icc Women’s World T20 Final – Women World T-20 finals for Modi has given best wishes, – said Melbourne in the blue color to be

Sports desk, Amar Ujala
Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 07:03 PM IST
Narendra Modi-women’s T-20 World
– Photo : Amar Ujala
Abstract
- In Melbourne on Sunday will be played Women World T-20 final combat
- On women’s day in India and Australia will be the team of face-to-face
- India’s team for the first time and Australia for the sixth time Finals preview
- Tournament of beginners against India by Australia had to beat
Detail
The ICC in this than in the finals where the Indian team in the first ODI, while the four-time champion Australia for the sixth time winning against own will. Such in both countries, the prime minister also took it quite excited and match from a day ago on Twitter to each other tags are their teams best wishes are also given.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian permanent Skat more of a tweet in reply said, ‘Morrison, T-20 World Cup finals in India and Australia of the teams, this is bigger than some may not be. Indian women team and Australian women team wishes, women’s Day greetings.’ Modi said, ‘good play, the team wins. Blue Mountain, like the MCG tomorrow from the blue painted will.’
G’day @ScottMorrisonMP!
It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in the Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow.
Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.
May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020
Narendra Modi, the above things Australian Permanent of that tweet in response to another in which more wrote was, ‘Modi, in Melbourne women’s T-20 World Cup finals in Australia from India will compete. MCG in a large number in the audience between two great teams will. It’s a big chance and the great match is going to be. On every side Australia’s will.’
Hey @iamsrk – Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and the superb match! And Australia all the way.
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2020