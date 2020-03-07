Narendra Modi And Scott Morrison Wishes Their Team Ahead Of the Icc Women’s World T20 Final – Women World T-20 finals for Modi has given best wishes, – said Melbourne in the blue color to be

Rahul Sharma
Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 07:03 PM IST

India and Australia women’s team between Tuesday to Melbourne in T-20 World Cup finals combat will be played. Women’s day on the occasion of this decisive and make, ranging over the world of cricket he is extremely excited.

The ICC in this than in the finals where the Indian team in the first ODI, while the four-time champion Australia for the sixth time winning against own will. Such in both countries, the prime minister also took it quite excited and match from a day ago on Twitter to each other tags are their teams best wishes are also given.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian permanent Skat more of a tweet in reply said, ‘Morrison, T-20 World Cup finals in India and Australia of the teams, this is bigger than some may not be. Indian women team and Australian women team wishes, women’s Day greetings.’ Modi said, ‘good play, the team wins. Blue Mountain, like the MCG tomorrow from the blue painted will.’

Narendra Modi, the above things Australian Permanent of that tweet in response to another in which more wrote was, ‘Modi, in Melbourne women’s T-20 World Cup finals in Australia from India will compete. MCG in a large number in the audience between two great teams will. It’s a big chance and the great match is going to be. On every side Australia’s will.’

Abstract

  • In Melbourne on Sunday will be played Women World T-20 final combat
  • On women’s day in India and Australia will be the team of face-to-face
  • India’s team for the first time and Australia for the sixth time Finals preview
  • Tournament of beginners against India by Australia had to beat

Detail

