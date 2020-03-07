Natalia Siwiec in the step prior to failure. Showed a bold photo in Bikini

Natalia Siwiec in the step prior to failure. Posted Kuehne photo in Bikini

Natalia Siwiec loves to show off in his Instagram photos of exotic travel. Photo model beautiful in the wilderness are often slim and suntanned bodies in skimpy Bikinis. On one of the last recordings from Mexico, Natalia points posing in a Bikini in lamparcie. I must admit, to avoid that the hem of the swimsuit is very stingy, but modelce managed error. Fans still do not believe, like Natalia Siwiec managed to get back to a good shape after the pregnancy.







Natalia Siwiec: How to get back in shape after giving birth?

Self-interest, she stressed that, according to Birth began to practice immediately. “After the birth I started practicing immediately, very carefully, because he showed me a physiotherapist” – said Natalia. in one of the comments.

Natalia Siwiec in 2017 for the first time the mother of the girl – Mia was. The model does not hide the fact that the girl вывернула your life. Unlike other stars, which the model shows his comfort in social networks. The father of the child is a long-standing Partner of Natalia and Yuri Raduszewski.

RadioZEt.pl/SW