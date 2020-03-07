New Delhi, gene. Road Safety The World Series: Common citizens road rules the conscious motive of being held road safety the World Series tournament against India Legends bowlers of the West Indies legends in front of good bowling. India on behalf of Zaheer Khan, of Patel and Pragyan Ojha good bowling, then the West Indies on behalf of this most of the team has batsman Brian Lara bat run more than not get found.

In this match India with legends by the toss-winning decided to bowl and India’s first play set in 20 overs 8 wickets on the 150 scored. India from the side of the bowler, Zaheer Khan, of Patel and Pragyan Ojha took two wickets for. So while Irfan Pathan took two overs in 21 runs with a wicket-taking in the success achieved. Yuvraj Singh is also captain Sachin Tendulkar bowling given the chance, but she over one in ten run by giving any wicket take in are not successful. Zaheer Khan’s four overs, 30 runs giving two wickets for while of by over four in 24 runs given. While Pragyan Ojha four overs, 27 runs late. Manpreet Goni and is chute a Also success.

West Indies from the side of Shiv Narayan Chanderpaul’s finest innings and 41 on the balls 6 fours & 2 sixes from the highest 61 runs scored. While the team’s other opener batsman Shakib Ganga also 24 balls on the 32-run innings. Team captain Brian Lara 15 balls on the four squares with the help of 17 by scoring out the. Dana an the 12, while Tony best by 11 runs contributed. West Indies had over 20 in the 150-run defeat to India legends to conquer the 151-run target given.

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service