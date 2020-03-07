Rohit Sharma enjoy football match first time in the Stadium says EL Clasico Match was dream cum true for me

New Delhi, gene. Due to injury the last few time cricket running away from the Indian team opener Rohit Sharma in the last days the capital of Spain in Madrid were. Here hitman the El Clasico match seen about this and they say that the stadium in the El Clasico match of See To from the dream was no less.

The limited-overs format in the Indian team vice-captain Rohit Sharma last Sunday in the Madrid of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Real Madrid and Barcelona between El Clasico match to see were present. He said, “I am excited, I never before has any football stadium in any match was not seen. I saw it on TV. So here is the match to see for me the dream was like. So here since childhood your favorite team to support, I am extremely happy. What I hope to do.”

Please tell that Rohit Sharma 14 years of age from La Liga Team Real Madrid fans, who recently happened in El Clasico combat 2-0 had its own name. He said that the way they play I really commend. I don’t have to tell, because whoever the football she sees this historical club of the stature knows.

In La Liga game levels ranging Rohit said that I long time from the La Liga to see the AM, but La Liga about the thing which I like most is he is between all the teams of the competition. Football is an extremely interesting game and El Clasico this match in which everyone further wants to stay.

However, Rohit Madrid roam much of the time did not get, but adding that he Madrid your tour really enjoyed and match the look of their experience was fantastic. Be it known that Rohit India in La Liga Messenger also and El Clasico match Real Madrid Real Madrid team of the director (institutional relations) Emilio been Santos said it jersey Rohit given to the team director (institutional relations) Emilio been Santos gave them the team’s official jersey also was given.

Posted By: Vikash Gaur

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service