SL vs WI: six outfit with Andre Russell hasn flexing 14 on the ball noout 40 runs, West Indies took the T20 series in Be – Hindustan

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


  1. SL vs WI: six outfit with Andre Russell hasn flexing 14 on the ball noout 40 runs, West Indies took the T20 series made in Hindustan
  2. Russell has planted 14 on the ball six sixes, West Indies, Sri Lanka from T20 series won the Navbharat Times
  3. SLvWI: Russell storms blow in Sri Lanka, West Indies by 2-0 from the T-20 series done on the capture Amar Ujala
  4. SL vs WI 2nd T20I: Andre Russell then played a stormy innings, 6 Sixers by 40 runs-making made the world’s first player times
  5. It post-Galle of yorker see were terrified Andre Russell in the video, see how the blow-wicket Sportskeeda Hindi
  6. Google News on the news see

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here