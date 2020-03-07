SSC GD Constable 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has CAPFs, NIA, SSF, in Constable (GD) and Assam Rifles Rifleman (GD) 2018 examination of the largest ICT event the result is. Let me tell you that the first results 20 June 2019 were announced.

Please tell that the first total 5,34,052 candidate physical test for the shortlist were.

Of which male 4,65,632 and 68,420 were women.

Exams conducted from February 11 till March 11 was.

After the commission has 13 questions of the final shift in the variations.In addition to the commission official notification was released. According to which the final answer of the in quite were, after which these changes happened.

These changes are due to the CBT the results of even the largest ICT event has been.

All the candidates for PET/PST for the shortlist have been.

Official website click here to.

SSC GD Exam the largest ICT event to see the result click here…

These also read : learn who are The Hans Christian Gramm, on which Google has made today’s doodles

Education of other news updates from the to stay click here.

Government jobs of other news updates from the to stay click here.