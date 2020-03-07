The judge of the promotion, Salman Khan named the victim of the case hearing pushed – Jodhpur Salman Khan blackbuck hunting case. the next date 18th April tmov

Bollywood actors Salman Khan hunt for the next hearing in the case on April 18, will be. To hear the case of a judge of the promotion due to hear tall already. Please tell that. in this case, the hearing today was supposed to be.

Learn what is the full case?

Tell noted that the Jodhpur court Salman against two portfolio managers. The first case in 1998, the film “Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ shooting during Black Deer Hunting is connected. It contains 25 April 2018 Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years was. An appeal against the verdict while Salman’s lawyer said the punishment to suspend the demand. In this case, the discussion ongoing. The second case illegal weapon to keep, making year, in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan was the winner. The government has Salman of acquittal against the court of Appeal.

Viral video: the dangers of a player on the body when the kernel hot wax, pain screaming flashed Amrita

The hits Holly of these 10 movie dialog, which today also don’t forget about the world.

Years, 2018 April 5, Jodhpur district and Sessions Court is the main court, the new peace Khatri said almost two decade old hunting case Shah Rukh Khan was convicted by a quote is five years old was sentenced….. Salman on 10 thousand rupees, a fine of thought.

While the rest of the defendants Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali, Tabu and Dushyant Singh and the best wins. Salman at the lower. Court judgment against the district and Sessions Court on appeal was. April 7 district and Sessions Court on Salman against already told the court of a moratorium on the punishment, accusing them of conditions of bail granted. After that, Salman’s lawyer said his bail plea was thrown.