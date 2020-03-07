Vivian Richards Birthday: the Birth of the most fearsome hitter ever, Viv Richards the Ideal of Sachin Tendulkar | B’day Special: the world’s most be cricketer, so there were bowler; Sachin treats are ideal

New Delhi: In cricket there are many names, whose be batting the world of the addict. There are many batsman who are in their rhythm, having on the bowlers, the more spill tend to or used to. Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar), Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma similar name. But these first in 1979-80 in and out so the batter is also be repaid, which is the day all these cricketers many times more than it was. When this batter on the field descends, so bowlers sweat of longing seem were. Today the same cricketer’s birthday. We’re talking Vivian formed (Vivian Richards), who today 69th birthday are celebrating.

Vivian Richards West Indies (West Indies) for from 1974 to 1991 between the 308 match played. Of these 121 Tests and 187 ODI matches are included. ODI cricket in more than 90 of strike rate from the runs that make Viv Richards (Viv Richards) the names of the several years in this format the highest score (189) also was recorded. However, his more memorable innings, 138 runs, which he 1979 World Cup final (World Cup 2019) played in had been.

Richards has played 4 World Cup

Vivian formed (Sir Vivian Richards) in the game who know that they are on the field extremely cool lived. As well as they are extremely funny too. The Caribbean team hasn 1970s and in the 1980s in the world secrets. Well then he Round the West Indies fast bowlers is famous for. But the same team formed also there were whose be batting bowlers on the forehead wrinkle La cheats was. Richards four Cricket World Cups (1975, 1979, 1983, 1987) have played.

When Gavaskar gave the edification

Vivian Richards stories of some of the extremely famous are. A match-India-ends of the match is. In this match Sunil Gavaskar (Sunil Gavaskar) opening instead of the fourth number batting to subsides and at that time India’s score with two wickets at the loss of was 0. When Gavaskar crease were heading towards the so formed near them and snapped, ‘Have you ever bating to get India score, then 0 will remain the same.’

International footballer also

Vivian Richards selected cricketers are one of your country, which for football also have. Richards hasn 1974 in football World Cup qualifier in Antigua for football match was played. At that time they merely 20 years. Richards of England club Bath FC and mined the Association of FC to football were played.

Sachin also admits ideal

In international cricket 100 cricket to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ends of this unabashed batter to your ideal people are. Sachin has many times told that they are two cricketers idolized were. When they Defense was so Sunil Gavaskar to follow were. Similarly, when they are aggressive shot play were so their ideal Viv Richards were to become.