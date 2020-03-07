Waiz-ul-Islam Bought Chemicals On Amazon To Make Bomb For Pulwama Attack says Report – Pulwama terror attack: IED to make the ‘Amazonian’ online from purchased raw material

Pulwama attack in case the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday (March 6, 2020) to two individuals and arrested one of which has IED chemicals to make the online purchase was. In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last year in the terrorist attack at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of the 40 young men were martyred. In Pulwama on February 14, 2019 to a suicide bomber’s explosives from a car full CRPF convoy in the rock explosion of was.

NIA Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab locality of Wazir-ul-Islam (19) and south of the Haripur village of Mohammed Abbas, other (32) arrested. Additionally in this case arrested a number of individuals are now five has become. Before a father-daughter and the suicide bomber close to the two other campaigns, was arrested.

An official said, ‘preliminary enquiry in Islam has disclosed that Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Pakistani terrorists on the instructions of the he IED to make chemicals, batteries and other materials and to buy your Amazon online shopping account used.’ He explained that the issue of the attack of the plot under Islam these things online NAR them self JeM terrorists brought to.

The official said, ‘other also JeM for the works. He disclosed that when the JeM terrorist and IED expert Mohammad Omar, in April-May, 2018 in K-rocketed and she only in her own house, had ordained.’ He explained that the other hasn Pulwama attack many times before JeM terrorists – the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, Samer Ahmad Dar and Pakistani Kamran is also in your home had ordained.

The officer said, ‘he Adil including JeM terrorists Haripur in the accused Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha lives in the home of the Justify also cooperated.’ He pointed out that Islam and other Saturday J in the special NIA court will be introduced. The investigation of the case will continue. NIA’s Pulwama attack investigation of the case in your hands Li.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

