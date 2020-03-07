Wasim Jaffer highest ranji runs scorer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi: Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer on Friday said the cricket of all format retire from can be life-threatening. This promulgation as well as Wasim Jaffar, two of the decade more than a long cricket career to an end has to be. 42 years of Wasim Jaffer by Team India for 31 Test matches in 34.11 average of 1,944 scored. Wasim Jaffer’s test in the two dual-hit, including five centuries and 11 half centuries planted. International cricket in Jaffer the highest score of 212 runs going.

Retired Of declare while Jaffar said, “first I thanking Allah would like to who made me this fantastic game to play talent lends. I have my family, my parents and brothers and express my gratitude I want to who I this game of the profession generally adopt for the encouraged. My wife and I express my gratitude, I want to make with my lovely settle down, and me and the children to England of comfortable life left.”

This opener those few Indian batsmen is included in the WHO West Indies in the double century is imposed. He Caribbean team against St. Lucia in the 212-run overs. Jaffar said in 2006 against South Africa in Test cricket on debut did. He had his first one-day international match in 2006, the same opponent had played against. Jaffar has only two ODIs played in which the ten runs made.

The world in the most run-making the batter

Although Wasim Jaffer domestic cricket especially the Ranji Trophy in their display to remember is done. He Ranji Trophy in the 12,000 who scored before the batter is. He in their careers most of the time for Mumbai cricket played. But in the days after he Vidarbha from the play were engaged. He Ranji Trophy in the 150 play the match, the first batsman.

Jaffar’s first class cricket in 1996-97 in the debut did. Jaffar’s first class cricket in 260 matches in 50.67 average of 19,410 run made. In 57 centuries and 91 half-century are included.

IND Women Vs AUS Women: know – when and where you can see the final combat