Women’s T-20 WC finals before the Australian PM spoke from Modi – MCG tomorrow the Blue will – t20 world cup final india vs australia match pm modi tweet tspo

Sunday is T-20 World Cup finals

India and Australia will be in combat

ICC T-20 World Cup final before Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Australia both teams your best wishes are granted. First T20 World Cup title match plunge into the Indian team history plotting is ready. On March 8, International Women’s day has a special spot on the Indian team in Melbourne to record the audience in front of the current champion Australia against ODI. Combat it Indian time 12.30 pm will be played.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed the hope that the Indian women’s team on Sunday when against Australia ICC T20 World Cup final for the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on retirement, so the stadium blue (Indian team’s jersey) from the to remain.

PM Narendra Modi in Melbourne in the final match the day before not only Indian team, but the Australian team also excitement is enhanced. He said that the best team wins. Indeed, he is the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that tweets the answer in which he gave Prime Minister Modi and the tag was written ‘Modi! Melbourne yesterday in the women’s T20 World Cup finals is nearing. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the audience of the immense presence in two of the best teams plan. Big night and great match is going to be! On every side Australia’s will…’

G’day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in the Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

The Australian Prime Minister responding to Modi tweeted- ‘more! The T20 World Cup in the finals of the India and Australia teams, it can be nothing. Both the teams wishes and women’s Day greetings. The best team wins it. Blue Mountain, like the MCG tomorrow Blue will!

It is noteworthy that the finals of more than 75,000 tickets are sold out and a total of 90,000 of the audience is likely to reach, which is that in cricket the unexpected will be said. Indian team teen Shefali Verma again from the stormy beginning of hope remain and this time Monte also from the hawkish shift of the IS surrounding. Hence to re-form in the return and further swelled the lead to make it to the big stage may not be.