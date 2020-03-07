Womens T20 WC Final 2020 India Vs Australia final match Mahamukabala will be in front of record audience Australia prepares special

Melbourne, PTI. Ind vs Aus Womens T20 WC Final 2020: Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground existing at the time the world’s largest Cricket Stadium. In this stadium 90,000 spectators seating capacity. Such in on Sunday between India and Australia to be the T-20 finals in women’s cricket history in the most viewer to match the look of June. In the finals, now up to 75,000 tickets are sold out. As such it is a record, in which the viewer much a women’s cricket match will see.

Spinners made against Australia by the practice

Australia is the only leg-spinner Poonam Yadav playing on is not paying attention but India’s strong spin attack to cope with the slow pace of the bowlers against the practice is. Poonam said on the tournament’s first match in the Australian batting to the pondering had turned and India to 17 runs from victory unleash played a pivotal role in had. Australian captain Meg line has your team from the other challenges also remain alert to the IS said in which left-arm Indian spinner are also included.

Both teams to top performance

India : batter

Shefali Verma, 161 run

Gamma Rodriguez, 85 run

Deepti Sharma, 83 runs

Memory Montana, 38 run

Australia : batter

Beth Mooney, 181

Alyssa Healy, 161

Meg line, 116

It Hans, 102

India : bowler

Poonam Yadav, 9 wickets

Crest Pandey, 7 wickets

Radha Yadav, 5 wickets

Australia : bowler

Megan St, 9 wickets

Jess Jones, 7 wickets

Georgia Farm, 3 wickets

Team morale barrage Ellis Parry

Australia’s star all-rounder Lisa Perry to stretch the muscles due six months from the team to be out are made. The current T-20 World Cup against New Zealand in the last league against Perry on the right of the leg muscles in the stretch, came thereby to overcome them surgery must. Perry said that I was lucky that the long time injured after the game to continue could. ICC of the year’s best cricketer said that I have Sunday’s match ranging am thrilled. It’s the whole team to have a chance. I think that is all for this special time. I think the team of hausaufgabe’ll.

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service