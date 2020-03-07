Wriddhiman Saha and romi blessed with baby boy Indian Wicket keeper shares a picture on social Media

New Delhi, gene. Indian team WK batsman ridden Saha recently in New Zealand tour of India and returned back to you. However, in New Zealand them even a single Test match never got a chance, but they India A and India XI for the practice match, of course were played. India came to them a good news is received. Indeed, Riddhiman Saha’s House is a tiny guest came.

Ridden wife of the Roman’s gave birth to a son is. This information himself ridden Saha’s tweet has.Experienced wicketkeeper batsman ridden Saha has Tweet a photo of which is in the caption he wrote, “Our Little C and a lot of joys Bale has come. I, Roman and big sister one in this world our little baby to welcome are happy.”

Our little bundle of joy has arrived! Me, Romi and big sister Anvi are ecstatic to welcome our little baby boy into this world. #2020baby pic.twitter.com/GFbKbNCGdN — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops)

6 March 2020

Against New Zealand in the two matches of the Test series The Indian team to the 2-0 defeat suffered had. Captain Virat Kohli playing XI in Rishabh Pant the experienced wicketkeeper batsman ridden Saha of the above weightage, but was They around shifts in run failed to make were. There, after Virat Kohli on this judgment for the engineer such as the former cricketers said the question still standing were made. However, Saha is now the Bengal team for the 9 March from Ranji Trophy finals play will look like.

35-year-old right-hander ridden Saha international careers to speak of, so he year 2010 so far a total of 37 Test and 9 ODI international match, Indian team played for you. 37 in Test matches ridden Saha has 3 centuries and 5 Test with 1238 are scored. However, ODI international cricket in Riddhiman Saha flop miserably proved and an even half-century not the root were found. Even 5 shifts in 2 times unbeaten while Saha has just 41 runs scored.

