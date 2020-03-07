Yes Bank crisis Will SBI also be in financial crisis due to invest in private bank through revival plan – YES Bank save in SBI also Recent not so bad will be?

The cash crisis facing Yes Bank to save the public sector’s largest bank State Bank of India came forward. SBI of the board of Directors of Yes Bank the investment in the possibilities of education for the ‘theoretical approval’ is granted. SBI Chairman Rajneesh Kumar said that if the SBI alone 49 percent stake takes immediate 2,450 crore will have to invest.

Rajneesh Kumar on Saturday said that the State Bank Yes Bank to invest in the maximum Rs 10,000 crore limit is fixed. The Reserve Bank’s restructuring plan under the SBI troubled Yes Bank in 49 percent stake could take. Rajnish Kumar says that the draft plan under Yes Bank in a 2450 crore rupees will be invested.

The banking sector watchers say that the SBI if the 2450 crore investment does so in return how much returns will get. SBI on behalf of Yes Bank save after the decision of the bank in the shares of 12 per cent decline recorded. Pundits say that these investors fear of reflects. Such questions arise is that what is the most saving bank in SBI of Recent also not so bad will be.

March 31, 2019 according to the statistics of SBI’s home loan and other consumer landing under 6,48,000 crore of the debt was made. These are the bank’s total debt of 32.5 per cent. While, non-banking financial companies near SBI 1,87,000 crore outstanding debt in the form of are. SBI on behalf of small and medium industries which loan have been her bank of colors share at 14.5 per cent.

However, SBI in the news the interests to be affected on the question of Rajneesh Kumar, said that under the plan, the SBI of the interests of investors from the there will be no compromise. He said that private sector bank in SBI Investments from conflicts of interest, such as no thing, not even will.



Be it known that Yes Bank in 21 million account holders are. Yes Bank in 18238 employee, 1122 branch are. These 29 states and union territories are present. Not only Yes Bank of 1722 ATM too. In 1999, Rana Kapoor, Ashok Kapur and her Singh together in 1999, the opening of the bank Sochi. In 2002 the bank open allowing got. The bank opening of a next year same here Singh it have to be different.

