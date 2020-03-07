Yes Bank RBI on Friday before the Gujarat of the company out of 265 crore rupees

Share:

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Patel said that the Smart City Mission met under the grant as part of the this amount from the central government had received. Yes Bank being faced by troubles given it two days ago were evacuated and Bank of Baroda, a new account has been moved.

Vadodara: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by Yes Bank on Thursday per account holder 50 thousand rupees to the amount of the extract on the sanctions from the first day Vadodara Municipal Corporation attached to a particular company, Vadodara smart city development company by Yes Bank from 265 crore for venting.

News agency PTI, according to an official on Monday said its information is given.

Tell note that, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cash crisis battling Yes Bank from the withdrawal limit is fixed.

RBI’s order this now after customer in a month 50 thousand bucks more than not be able to remove. RBI, according to at the moment stop it five in March, three in April until the Hungry will remain.

The Reserve Bank of India Yes Bank the board of Directors also dissolved, while that on the appointed administrator has made.

RBI’s late evening in a statement issued said that Yes Bank’s Board of directors with immediate effect been dissolved and the State Bank of India (SBI) former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Prashant Kumar Yes Bank has been appointed administrator.

RBI said depositors of the bank at the clearance limit, including the bank’s business on many kind of Able also felt are given.

