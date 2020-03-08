10 women centric films show that these women don’t need a hero.

Women’s Day 2020: Women on the day before what could be better than that women’s mighty book, seen the movies, visit. Here we offer you something similar to the films, going to tell which women focused, as well as having it also prove that you are the hero to save a hero should not occur. Be and seen in the movies, a big company, and Bollywood has done some movies like that for a society in which strong women shows. Bollywood similar movie about the thing where women’s power is shown…

No one Killed Jessica (2011)

Jessica red case, ranging from Bunny in this movie Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan look came. In the movie Vidya Balan said Jessica’s sister, played the role of who Jessica judged to unleash mighty people healing, while Rani Mukherjee as a journalist on the horizon coming.

Kahaani (2012)

“Story,” Vidya Balan seems to have come. This movie is by people kind of liked it was because it’s a thriller story is quite compelling, it was Vidya Balan’s character was also fantastic.

English Vinglish (2012)

Empowering women, shows that in the movie The Departed actress Sridevi eye came up and he made this movie with only long after the curtains had to go back. The movie people had plenty of choice to be had. The family and kitchen from the outside Out own identity to make this film evokes.

Queen (2014)

Kangana to run this movie in the world to go about it. In this movie Kangana at the wedding of eye problems since she is alone on honeymoon decide to go through the same thing with their adventure story begins.

Life partners (2014)

Rani Mukherjee’s because the film is a female cop Shivani Shivaji Roy is the story of. Movies woman officer several times, but ‘male’ in Shivani Roy’s story is very different.

Neerja (2016)

Basically life on the story of the rabbit addressed the Sonam Kapoor look came. In this movie, a flight attendant’s story of Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking after the murder was given. Take care of by their life, get on the plane. People save the life of the sacrifice was given.

Pink (2016)

This movie is these women of all story, which he himself, to get justice steep has been damaged. The film has been reported in women how lifestyle follow, but of his own free will, without him to stay with can’t be forced.

Lipstick Under a burka (2016)

The release of this movie to be sharing were. Movie big on curtains, women’s sexual aspirations was introduced.

Mother (2017)

The late actress Sridevi a movie in which a powerful mother was proven. It’s the mother of his daughter coincided with the event to decorate her prisoners the way your cheats. In the movie Sridevi is acting, brilliant was revered.

Raazi (2018)

Alia Bhatt the film also has plenty of choice to be had. Basically life on the rabbit in this movie of a female RAW agent to be an exciting story.

Posted by: Sudeep Mishra