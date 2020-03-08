207 crore from the rate of the state government schools of crispy condition : the Education Minister





Ambala City. State of Jin in schools boundary wall, toilet, color-thickener or need to go to school way Raw, then the next 4 month within the paved will be introduced. The word railway, Kanwar Pal Gurjar by saying. He Saturday, the legislator limitless Goyal at the residence of the journalist during the talks questions were answered. During this time, the legislator Goyal Minister of education the shawl enter their acclamation carried. The minister of Education said that the next two years in Haryana in any school in the teachers not the lack of a stay will be granted.

Better infrastructure continue to be tender

Children studies to better infrastructure available for it, 207 crore tender has been. Responding to a question, education minister said that Delhi is better than Haryana in the school. The Delhi government subject to the mere 119 school when the rest of the MCD is under. He said that in Haryana, 14 thousand more than there are schools. Result of 10th and 12th in Haryana Board result of private schools is far better.

The district model of culture, the lines will be opened at 119 block level school

At the district level, the model established Culture School on the lines of the block level (119) school Open will be. Pupils and teachers of the school have to unleash the government is working. He also said that the budget session in education for more and more funds by the government will find such them hope.

134 A. for each child the government gives 700 bucks

Smart virtual class room and on the being, its beginning 12th class will be, it after the 10th will be launched. 134ए on the subject of the questions asked reply he told that its under 700 bucks of the amount related to the school per child are given. When asked that the Pvt School Esso. So the amount you from getting denied are getting on this, he said that soon it amount released will be given.

Greenery and fruit on the plants that will be given emphasis

Forest and education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that environmental protection is they tree much will be planted, which is more greenery attach. Jin on the trees, the birds nest can create. Such a tree on which the fruit seem, whose time duration and the age is. He said that the first sphere and the last of the tree-planting Department of the panchayat to the in was and these trees mere 3 years in they were. Now the panchayat and the farmers by contacting the common etc of trees will be planted, making the panchayats The an in also would be increased.

