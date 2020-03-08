6 years in the eighth time broken Indian actors heart, the last stop on reaching the losing team India

First Published 8, Mar 2020, 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi. The year 2013 Champions Trophy, Team India champions, just like Saturday was. During the tournament ICC pointed out that it was the Champions Trophy is the last tournament will be and since then this tournament will not be played. Indian team has a any time it is not titles was won, this time on the team, every player has his own shown and cups ranging the same were returned. Subsequently, the Indian team any ICC Trophy your home, don’t bring pie. Although this Middle earth Shaw captained the Under-19 team had of course won the final was on, in addition any titles in India has not come.
India’s women and men’s team in addition to the Under-19 team has also on several occasions in the final stop losing is. Although the Under-19 team has this between a time the taste of victory even tasted.
2017 Champions Trophy in the Indian team in the finals come and the necklace had been. This match of Pakistan in the opener for Zaman said the world cricket by India from the hand of the match was taken away.
2019 World Cup in Indian team semi-final in the necklace fell out. Abki baar anti-Team Australia but not New Zealand was. In this match Indian team batsmen miserably flat were.
2016 T-20 World Cup Team India in the semi-finals only fell out. In this match West Indies opener Lendl Simmons’s magnificent innings was.
2015 the World Cup semi-finals in the Indian team for the Australia defeat was encountered. This match after the defeat in Virat Kohli to sizeable criticism was face.
The 2017 Women’s World Cup in the Indian team, also the finals until he was buried, and on this match, player Allow not handle could and for last the in match it was defeated.
2018 Women’s T-20 World Cup in the Indian team in the semi-final defeat fell out. This match him in the England team was defeated.
Necklace this round of the Earth between Shaw’s captaincy, the Indian team just a time no one ICC trophy to their name. Year 2018 in India’s Under-19 World Cup was won.
2014 T-20 World Cup in the Indian team in the final round necklace had been. In this match Sri Lanka Team India was defeated.
2020 T-20 World Cup in the Indian women team in the finals made it, on the final match in the Indian team performed very poorly and the team 85 runs from the big defeat suffered.