anubhav sinha abusive tweets: ‘slap’ of flops to be a few Anubhav Sinha has kept filthy dirty cows, and then asked for forgiveness – anubhav sinha Tweets language, after Low A collection of taapsee pannu starrer by thappad

Recently Taapsee Pannu lead rolls, the film ‘Slap’ liberation was. This film critic has received a lot of appreciation but it was the public this movie is something special, not like the iPhone and at the box office, her performance was disappointing. Now, the film’s director Anubhav Sinha the film as well that by the failure of the ball are gone. Experience on social media criticized the movie for those filthy dirty violations are written.

Anubhav Sinha’s ‘slap’ before ‘Section 15’, ‘huge’ and ‘son’ also the best movies of the direction of do. ‘Slap’ from kind of had high expectations, but it registers about bad performance on the campaign wrote to the audience by a slap planted the verge of a slap’. One it’s director Sudhir Mishra not good and he did it on tweets made. This tweet the experience, Sinha said heart and in response who wrote, You just read, We can write:

Experience of abuse a hammer tweets

Anubhav Sinha didn’t stop there, but also for your next tweets, he’s of a movie review who is the mother of abuse until de of. Just see the below tweets:



Experience writing gave the mother of abuse.

People who experience this act of enough on dissatisfaction is also expressed. Their comments about the famous journalist Smita Sharma wrote, ‘is the best, make movies and watch other people stand but to take. I’m on it, their compliments, and I am but I allow a fan I don’t and I also don’t use the words to you.’ Smita with this tweet after the experience, Sinha said immediately apologized. He’s all the ladies and your fans on social media about your words, apologize.



Smita Sharma’s review the sought after an apology.

Please say it in the first week of slap, there’s only 21 million dollars of revenue, which is pretty low. Taapsee Pannu are the lead role of this film Diya Mirza, friend Gulati, water lily Mishra, the Supreme Court’s decision Ratna Pathak Shah lead roles.

