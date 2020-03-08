Australia Vs India Icc Women’s World T20 Final What Happens In Case Of Rain Or Match Tie – women’s World T-20: in the final of the rain the match be canceled or combat tie on whom will the trophy

India and Australia among women World T-20 final combat the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played. For the first time this tournament-finals game Indian team today titles by winning the women’s day at the country gift to give fate so well as captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday celebration also celebrating the decider.

However its for her own full own find the have because in front of them is four-time champion and five-time finalist stronger Australia. In addition Here are the match attached some important information about.