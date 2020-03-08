Australia Women Final Match 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: IND vs AUS T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS

IND vs AUS T20 HIGHLIGHTS : Between India and Australia while in the final match here India squad for the defeat is received. Australia by Team India 85 runs ODI World Cup is occupied. Australia’s team by the 5th time the World Cup title is used to capture. Team India here 99 runs on the Out become. On the Indian side is most run Deepti Sharma created of which 33 were run.
Now up to 6 T-20 World Cup have been. These 7th tournament. India now even once in the finals is not scaled, while Australia most 4 times the title has won. India 3 times (2009, 2010, 2018) in the semi-finals reached in. The last time her semi-final to England in the hands of the necklace he found.
Both teams
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Helen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Puja star and Radha Yadav.
Australia: Meg and (captain), Rachael Haynes, Ashley Gardner, days kiss, Alice Perry, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carrie, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonas, Sophie Moines, Megan shoot, Georgia are and Mollie strain.