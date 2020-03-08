Australia Women Final Match 2020 Live Updates: IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score

IND vs AUS T20 Live Score: Between India and Australia T20 World Cup finals, the introduction of the stack and here in Australia by winning the toss to bat first is decided. The team, which today champion will he the T20 World Cup title to your name will. The last time the defending champion Australia with the win your fifth World Cup titles their name Kargı so while Team India if today win the match is the team for the first time the World Cup captures the history, the people make.
Now up to 6 T-20 World Cup have been. These 7th tournament. India now even once in the finals is not scaled, while Australia most 4 times the title has won. India 3 times (2009, 2010, 2018) in the semi-finals reached in. The last time her semi-final to England in the hands of the necklace he found.
Both teams
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Helen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Puja star and Radha Yadav.
Australia: Meg and (captain), Rachael Haynes, Ashley Gardner, days kiss, Alice Perry, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carrie, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonas, Sophie Moines, Megan shoot, Georgia are and Mollie strain.