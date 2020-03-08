Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor earns 16.03 crores on Day 2

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer by the movie “Rebel 3′ the other day on Saturday at the box office shook.
Mord 3 on the first day by blatant of these was achieved, but on the second day of its profits have seen a decline in it.
Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released movie “Rebel 3” by the box office, compelling the beginning. Despite the movie’s earnings on the second day a decrease. Mord 3′ earnings on the second day 8.40 percent reduction. The movie on the same day around 16 crores of business is done.
Film trade analyst Tarn model according to the ‘attack 3’ on Saturday said the other day 16.03 crore of business. Before the movie on Friday, 17.50 crore was the ingredients. In this way the film two days 33.53 crore of business is taken.
Mord 3′ to the reviewers of mixed feedback. Most critics loved the film, the average said. But always the way this time the tiger action the best I’ve already said. ‘Rebel and Rebel 2. After this series of these the third film. Around the world Mord 3’ to 5500 agree the release was.
Movie review Baaghi 3: action of a drug overdose, with full masala movie Tiger Shroff’s ‘rebels 3’
The special thing of these is that the corona virus of fear among release the movie this year by far the largest opening is achieved. These place it just at the local box office only, but not the Internation box office is also achieved. External countries this year, the first day the most disgusting movie now Rebel 3 it’s the same thing.
Mord 3′ Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in addition to Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita alone also act, they are visible. ‘Rebel’ series of films on the audience plenty of action, killing and thriller got to see was.