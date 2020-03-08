Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor earns 16.03 crores on Day 2

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released movie “Rebel 3” by the box office, compelling the beginning. Despite the movie’s earnings on the second day a decrease. Mord 3′ earnings on the second day 8.40 percent reduction. The movie on the same day around 16 crores of business is done.

Film trade analyst Tarn model according to the ‘attack 3’ on Saturday said the other day 16.03 crore of business. Before the movie on Friday, 17.50 crore was the ingredients. In this way the film two days 33.53 crore of business is taken.