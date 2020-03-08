Baby venue with Katie Perry did the T-20 World Cup finals in the perform – Katy perry performed in women cricket world cup final with baby bump tmov

ICC Women T20 World Cup final closing ceremony in the international pop star Katy Perry has your performance by slowly tied up. Katy your pregnancy announce for the first time after stage monitor came were. 35 years of Katie’s baby venue with Australia’s Melbourne in the Perform where he some of his songs from the audience be entertained. Reports, according to the field in 75 thousand more visitors than arrived.

Katy Perry wants baby girl

Katie this performance during the three Outfitters in the eye came. Special thing is that their performance just before the Australia Women team said the singer on the stage of With also. Daily Mail according to reports, Katie Perry want that they have a baby girl the birth note. Please tell that Katie had actor Orlando Bloom’s wedding he is. After this victory Australia many of the cricketers by the joy of victory in the dance is also done.

Katie with the Indian women cricket team, also photos click Can were. Tell note that the ICC T-20 World Cup final match of Australia in India by 85 runs from the beat and the fifth time the World Cup trophy of his own name Li. By winning the toss to bat first looked to Australia in 20 overs 4 wickets squandered the 184 scored and India in front of World Cup victory for 185 runs target placed. The answer in the Indian women’s team 19.1 overs 99 runs on the heap to be tagged. Australia’s record fifth time the title it your name is the same Indian women cricket team for the first time in the T20 reached the final were.