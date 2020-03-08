Biography Of Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma is an Indian film actress. Apart from Hindi films, she has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi films. She started her career as a model before making her acting debut.

Talking about the films acted by Neha, she has ‘Chirutha’, ‘Kurradu’, ‘Crook’, ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’, ‘Kya Super Cool Hai Hum’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, Has acted in films like ‘Mubarakhan’. Neha first started acting in Telugu films. After this, she made her debut in Bollywood.

Neha Sharma’s early life

Neha Sharma was born on 21 November 1987 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Her father’s name is ‘Ajit Sharma’, who was a businessman before the profession and is currently associated with politics. Ajit Sharma is an MLA from Bhagalpur on behalf of the ‘Indian National Congress’ party. Apart from Neha, she has 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Neha completed her schooling from ‘Mount Carmel School’, Bhagalpur, Bihar. She then received a Fashion Designing degree from the ‘National Institute of Fashion Technology’, New Delhi. Neha has often been seen in her father’s rally campaigns.

Neha had told in one of her interviews that in childhood she was a weak and frequently ill reading girl. She had a disease of ‘Asthma’ earlier, but now Neha is free from this disease due to her family’s blessings. Neha has also learned a variety of dance forms, including Kathak, Hip Hop, Salsa, Jeeva, and Jazz.

Neha Sharma’s professional life

Neha Sharma’s early stage of acting

Neha Sharma started her business life as a model. She then made her acting debut in the year 2007 with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’. The director of this film was ‘Puri Jagannath’ and Neha acted in the film named ‘Sanjana’. The main characters in the film were played by Neha Sharma and Ram Charan.

About 2 years after this, Neha acted in her second Telugu film in 2009. The film was titled ‘Kurradu’ and the film’s director was ‘Sandeep Gunanam’. In the film, Neha played a character named ‘Hema’.

After this, in the year 2010, Neha made her debut in Bollywood films. Her first Hindi film was titled ‘Crook’, in which she starred alongside actor Emraan Hashmi. The director of this film was ‘Mohit Suri’ and Neha’s character in the film was ‘Suhani’. The film was successful in grossing well at the box office. In 2012, Neha portrayed a cameo character in the Hindi film Teri Meri Kahaani. In this film, Neha played a character named ‘Meera’. The director of the film was ‘Kunal Kohli’.

In the same year, Neha was seen in the Hindi film Kya Super Cool Hain Hum. In this film, Neha played a character named ‘Simran’ and the director of the film was ‘Sachin Yardi’. The main characters in the film were played by Ritesh Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, Neha Sharma, and Sara Jaane DS. The film released its name in the list of hit films with a total of 610 million in the box office.

Neha Sharma’s subsequent journey to films

Talking about the year 2013, that year Neha Sharma was first seen in the film ‘Jayantabhai’s Love Story’ directed by Vinnil Markan. In this film, Neha played a character named ‘Simran’. In this film, Neha portrayed the lead character along with actor Vivek Oberoi.

Neha’s second film was released in the year 2013, titled ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’. The director of this film was ‘Sangeeta Siwan’ and in the film, Neha acted as ‘Suman Khanna’.

Talking about the year 2014, this year Neha acted in the film ‘Youngistan’. The director of this film was ‘Saeed Ahmed Afzal’ and the main characters in the film were played by Jackie Bhagnani and Neha Sharma. The film was a political film in which Neha’s character was named ‘Anvita Chauhan’. The film grossed very little at the box office and included its name in the flop list.

After this Neha acted in three films in the year 2016, namely ‘Kriti’, ‘Xuanzang’ and ‘Tum Bin 2’. In the same year, Neha made her debut in Chinese films with the film ‘Xuanzang’. In the film ‘Tum Bin 2’, Neha played a character named ‘Taran’ and the director of the film was Anubhav Sinha. Apart from Neha, the main characters in the film were played by actors Aditya Sale and Ashim Gulati. Neha’s film was also included in the flop list at the box office.

The year 2017 was started by Neha Sharma with the Hindi film Mubarakhan. In this film, she played the character named ‘Advocate Nafisa Qureshi’. The director of the film was titled ‘Anees Bazmee’ and the main characters in the film were portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana Dikruz and Athiya Shetty.

In the year 2017, Neha was once again seen acting in Malayalam and Tamil films. She starred in the film ‘Solo’, which was first released in Malayalam and later released in Tamil. The director of the film was ‘Bijoy Nambiar’. In Malayalam language, Neha played the character named ‘Akshara’ and in the Tamil film Neha played the character ‘Bhama’.

Talking about Neha Sharma’s upcoming films, she will next be seen playing the role of ‘Kamla Devi’ in the Hindi film ‘Tanhaji’. After this, she will also be seen in the film ‘Taish’. Neha will then be seen in the film ‘Ik Sandhu Hunda Si’ directed by Rakesh Mehta. Neha will also make her debut in Punjabi films with this film.

Neha Sharma’s personal life

Talking about Neha Sharma’s love life, she first started dating actor ‘Ram Charan’. Neha and Ram acted in a few films together. After the breakup with Ram, Neha’s name became associated with Hindi film actor Jackie Bhagnani. The two had acted together in the Hindi film ‘Youngistan’. Although both of them have never agreed to this news, but they have never told this news to be false.

Talking about the Controversies, Neha’s name was heard in Controversy only once, when a little was heard between her and the producers. The thing was that Neha was filming two films at the same time and the producers were a bit annoyed with Neha because of the change in the ways. The films were titled ‘Kya Super Cool Hai Hum’ and ‘Jayanta Bhai Ki Love Story’. Later the producers and Neha also solved this problem.

Talking about Neha’s favorite things, she loves to eat carrot pudding. Neha Sharma’s favorite actors are Adam Sandler, Ryan Gosling and Will Smith. Among actresses, Neha likes Vidya Balan, Madhubala and Cameron Diaz. Neha’s favorite films are Pursuit of Happiness, Million Dollar Baby and Happy Gilmore.

Talking about Neha’s hobbies, she loves to cook, study and play with her stomach. Neha charges around Rs 1 crore for one of her films. She is not seen in many films but even then she is included in the list of popular actresses of Indian films.

Neha Sharma has 9.9 Million fans on Instagram:

