BJP issues show-cause notice to Sanchaita Gajapati Raju chairperson and hereditary trustee of the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple – Jagan government of the BJP’s women leader made to the temple trust made chairman, the offended party has sent a show cause notice

The BJP’s women leader Sanchita Gajapati Raju the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, sell of chairman & trustee to be maintained after the dispute would look coming. Party against him a show cause notice is issued. Asked that he This post on how the party happened.

The party’s top leaders say that their answers after them from the party to expel will be considered. He Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha of the members. This in on of the organization to the secretary-general also notice has been sent and the answer has been sought. Please tell that Friday night of the Jagan government on the side of them from Lakshmi Narasimha Temple trustee and the president created the orders were issued.

On February 29, the swearing-in ceremony of the organizing had to be done though in the final moments it decided been touted. After taking over, heavenly Pasupati Ananda Gajapati Raju’s daughter Sanchita chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked.

Sanchita Uma Gajapathi Raju’s daughter. He is an advocate by profession. Sanchita years in 2018 in protest marred. He 2019 during the elections in Vishakhapatnam, the BJP candidates for promotions is also done.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

