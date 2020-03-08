Corona virus because of the empty stadium won IPL 2020 match!-IPL Stake holders ready to organise tournament in empty stadiums due to corona virus media reports | sports – News quote

On March 29 starting from the Indian Premier League for the 13th season (IPL 2020) also on the corona virus threat is, in this regard now a big news that it has

Corona virus (Corona Virus) by this time the whole world in tehelka macha is kept. This virus is in the grip of come from thousands of people lost their lives and in the world to be held many sports competitions also due to its cancel or postpone the work. Even in July, going to be the Tokyo Olympic organizing even at the crisis of the cloud are cruising. Now since the corona virus in India is spread so now on March 29 starting from IPL’s 13th season on the danger also is possessed by. On Saturday, news had come that the government of Maharashtra postponing it on the conversation even started. However in the meantime news has come that the IPL empty stadium in provide the demand for the riser outside.

The empty stadium will be in the IPL!

Business Standard appeared in the report according to the IPL (IPL 2020) some of the stakeholders corona virus because of the empty in the stadium than providing the are also. IPL all teams in the tens of millions of bucks at stake began to occur, now corona virus of the tournament on the difference is visible if the franchisee empty stadium in the match to provide are ready. That large of a company officer said, ‘if a stadium in the 30 to 40 thousand he will then, of course that the next 7 weeks in these virus risk of outbreak will continue. A way as that in Europe there are people and states in its preparation is getting. We empty the stadium in the match are a thing of the.’

Please tell Stadium in ticket sales, none of Team 8 from Rs 10 crore to earn is. These total earnings is quite low and its payment former is. Just one per cent of people have the same IPL at the stadium come see. Most actors on television and on mobile enjoy it on. If such corona virus due to the IPL avoided, is it broadcast to the company too much harm. With the same teams even before the big financial shock will take.Next week the BCCI and the government of the meeting

According to reports, corona virus (Corona Virus) ranging by the Ministry of Health already the sports ministry in this regard its concern extravaganza is given. Next week the BCCI and the Ministry of health of the May meeting, after which the front will come that the IPL organizing what will be like or be postponed will be. By the way, the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly IPL fixed at the time held claim to are.

Friday Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) had said that the IPL would own at the time and all her 56 matches of the country in 9 cities games will be. Ganguly of these also say that when all the cricket tournament in the whole world are then IPL also fixed on time will be the same. Please tell the England team already in Sri Lanka is on a tour. As well as South Africa, Team India on the tour is coming. The county team also in the World Match Play are being, in which the UAE and Abu Dhabi are also included. That is why Saurav Ganguly IPL fixed at the time of the event are claiming.Women T20 World Cup final Shefali Verma has given final defeat big mistake!