coronavirus ipl: IPL held later in May: Maharashtra Health Minister – ipl can be held on a later date says maharashtra health minister

Nagpur



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Saturday that the country across the coronavirus of the growing threat, given the Indian Premier League (IPL) held in the latter can be.

Tope said here told reporters, ‘when a large number of people place a deposit then you are are the infectious diseases of rapid spread is likely. Such (IPL) for the events it is not the right time. It should be held in.’

Tope also said that the IPL to postpone the affiliated officially in the conversation is ongoing and soon about this will be announced. Maharashtra minister’s statement at such a time has come when the IPL starts in less than a month time is longer. It will be conducted from 29th March is nearing and the first match in the attack Stadium at the current champions Mumbai Indians face the Chennai Super Kings will. The minister’s statement fine a day ago Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly had said that the IPL organizing fixed date on Will and coronavirus to deal with herself steps will be taken.

Ganguly said about this in the Frequently Asked Questions on clear that the IPL ‘on’ and the board of the tournament smoothly organize taking every necessary step to take is ready. The Ministry of Health met by official figures according to India so far in the coronavirus of the 34 confirmed cases is confirmed.

The board of a senior officer quoted by ESPN stated in the report of the board that the government’s guidelines following the coronavirus about every essential step to take is ready. In this regard, all the stakeholders, players, praise, airlines, team hotels, broadcasting crew, and this league involving all the parties necessary caution and added exercise to the government’s instructions to follow will be called.

The board also said that players will be told that they protest by hand do not mix and such a device from the picture don’t click, which they may not be. Coronavirus around the world, up to now almost more than 3 thousand people have died. Its growing threat due to many sports events canceled are given. It took the Olympic organizing on any question in look, which is hosted this year in July-August in the capital of Japan in Tokyo to be.

