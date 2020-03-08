coronavirus outbreak suryawanshi actor Akshay Kumar says that people should maintain proper hygiene

New Delhi, gene. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar Sunday said the spread around the world. coronavirus of fear among the people good to keep hygiene pushed. They call it the coronavirus of December last year, the Chinese city Wuhan from Ravel began and it has in China more than 3,000 people took the lives of both mother.

COVID-19 the outbreak of the world due to the transition many programs have been eliminated, where the film festival and the music program are also included. The much anticipated James Bond film” time to die ” the release even until November already touted.

View this post on Instagram When @itsrohitshetty officer of the universe : Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi the United States for #SooryavanshiTrailer launch! @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh Post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:33am PST

He asked what state in the corner of the growing concern about the Hindi film industry is affected by होगाl Jindal, Akshay said, ” some effects will be so, but how much is hard to say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that people in the audience on Saturday. no need to go to safety measures need to be taken seriously.’

View this post on Instagram DCP veer Sooryavanshi now live! Link in bio @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @sarkarshibasish @apoorva1972 @reliance.Entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @pvrpictures @tseries.Official @sooryavanshi2403 Post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:23pm PST

Akshay said, ” to deal with it is to maintain hygiene needs. Everyone, be very careful to get. We’re all people of the greetings the original way to get that ‘Hello’ is.’ The center of the Ministry of Health recently pushed 19th century to prevent the spread of the collective gatherings, prevent or postpone them recommended.

This type of series to be conducted states that the organizers have the right guideline need to release. In addition to China, the whole world, more than 3,400 people to a deadly disease back from the dead. 101,000 more people around the world are infected with this virus. Akshay Kumar’s first movie Suryavanshi coming-followed by the movie, in addition Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn plays a vital role followed by three first time working together it’s important.

