Cricket News: India to tour male South Africa joined the team – malan joins south africa team for india tour

Johannesburg, seven in March (language) against Australia produced a clinical performance to opener J. Malan on Saturday to India on the tour of the three-match one-day series to South Africa the team has been involved in. Malan that 16-member part of the team will be who on Sunday from here to India will depart.Cricket South Africa said, ‘the opener J. Malan, the day of the Tour team has been involved in. She is now in hospice, Lucknow and Kolkata in three matches of the series to the 16-member team will visit.’ Series at Eden Gardens on March 12 at the hospice will be while the second and the third match 15 and 18 March will be played. This year, the Malan against Australia on debut in the match in opening an account were thwarted but on Wednesday in the second game he 129-run unbeaten innings game to the team victory Wednesday was.