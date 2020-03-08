Delhi bomb blast: 35 yrs after the Delhi blasts, 30 acquitted: Court says probe defective, lopsided

A Delhi court 1985 transistor bomb blasts in the 59 accused in 30 to say acquitted that “in these cases was the investigation flawed, lopsided, unfair and out of these various flaws.” So not only the court investigation over to the police is reprimanded. 10 May 1985 on the evening of Delhi and its adjoining areas in the bomb lover. These bombs into the transistor were planted, of which Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the capital, in a total of 49 people have been killed and only the Delhi 127 people injured.

The Delhi Police, the then DCP, under the supervision of a Special Investigation Team, 59 of the accused against the chargesheet was prepared. 59 five of the proclaimed offender, who were in court ever not introduced. In July 2006 the trial court “insufficient evidence” due to the five released was. The remaining 49 accused of, 19 death during the trial occurred only while the remaining 30 accused from 1986 to vouch are on.

On March 5 in your order, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said, “it is clear. Any circumstances of the accused against prosecution by the allegations made are vague and reliable evidence do not match. Circumstances in the series of important links are missing and it is decisive as could not be proved that the crime by someone else, but not just accused by individuals was the same.”

The police for arbitrary Damnation takes and it says that this kind of faulty on the basis of Investigation the accused could not be blamed, the court said “the record casts on the evidence it is clear that the current case during the investigation, police officials to various individuals without any evidence of lifted and they put pressure and torturing them after forcibly manage the statement been fetched. Those people had been warned that if they the police according to demand have not gone, then them in the present case the accused will be made.”

