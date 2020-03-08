Fed Cup tennis: India has created history, first time play-off place in the homemade – ankita shines with two wins as india creates fed cup history tspo

Indian Fed Cup tennis team for the first time in the play-off entering the history has been created. In Dubai Ankita Raina’s splendid performance against India by Indonesia against the 2-1 victory achieved. Ankita said Saturday Night Singles than talented in all state against the prized win, making the competition in India’s 1-1 draw acquired. Before the Bhosle the Garry prick made Nugroho against the humiliating defeat suffered had.

The ITF junior circuit in 15th position in Indonesia’s 16-year-old player against the the beginners singles combat a Hours 43 minutes in the 3-6, 6-0, 3-6 lost. Your last two singles against losing Ankita by Indonesia against the other match in the All State’s challenge with a 6-3 6-3 demolished given.

These are the moments we work all our lives for 🇮🇳 what an incredible team effort … world group play-offs here we come for the first time ever .. @FedCup pic.twitter.com/RXaNJKLecS — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2020

Later Ankita has experienced Sania Mirza teamed up with state and Nugroho 7-6 (4) 6-0 by beating India in the play-off place in The reminded now, where in April his face Latvia and the Netherlands among the than the winner will.

In the tournament are invincible from China starting combat after losing the Indian team, six teams in the group with four straight victories, ranked second. Additionally, six teams of Asia Oceana Group A in stay on the top two teams play-off qualified for tax tagged.

Ankita’s performance from India further increased

In 2016, Asia/Ocean Group is a comeback in India after the regional group itself was making, but Ankita’s performance improve things began. Sania’s four years later the Fed Cup in withdrawal from the Indian team, also helped, because their presence and guidance from the players benefit greatly received.

India’s non-playing Captain huge Uppal outcome were happy with. He said, ‘it is the historical moment and part of it to be fantastic. Me your team (players, physio, coach and manager) each member of the is proud. We all had a goal, worked hard for.’