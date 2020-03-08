Flight watch: bat, disappearing tweets in the snapped – any of the stuff take theft – harbhajan singh bat missing from kit bag in indigo flight share tweet tspo

Harbhajan Singh has tweeted, the other stuff take is stealing

Harbhajan Singh’s tweets on IndiGo said – Are check

Indian cricket bowler Harbhajan Singh of IndiGo Airline flight from the bat was stolen. Its the information he tweets are. Tweet PM Modi wrote, ‘Tomorrow I india i flight number 6E 6313 from Mumbai to Coimbatore travel. I found that my bag from a bat is missing. I want it, which also accused him, against the action to be taken. Any stuff up is stolen. Please, please help.’

Yesterday I, None of us from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s technical parameters: and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Harbhajan Singh of the tweets on the Indigo airline has immediately responded and wrote, ‘We’re sorry. Us to check that note and we will contact you.’ This tweet on Harbhajan Singh also reply and investigation to speak of.

Plz do https://t.co/hz3UKzpdb4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

According to the report, Harbhajan Singh, Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament before the start of the practice session for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings to join Coimbatore were going. At the same time, this phenomenon is encountered. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the Indian Premier League in the upcoming version Chennai Super Kings will play for. They franchisees in Britain pumps dressed were some players are.

These also read: African unabashed by the Ganga dived in… hand pairs, the PCB of these being reaction