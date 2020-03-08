Privatisation of BPCL, BPCL Ten Years Profit: In the country the biggest privatization initiative under the central government said Saturday (March 7, 2020), the second largest oil refining company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in its full 52.98 percent stake to sell bids invited. Though BPCL is such a company which in the last ten years the loss did not happen. The company has in the past decade consistently earned a profit and its income also rose significantly is.

Data according to March, 2010 in BPCL to 121,407.18 crore income in 2011 increased to 153,260.81 crore Rs. The company similar in 2012 213,674.75 crore, in 2013 241,795.98 crore in 2014, 261,529.19 millions rupees, 2015 in 240,286.86 crore in 2016, 191,315.49, in 2017 204,811.25, 2018 239,332.51 crore and March 2019 in BPCL’s income surpasses the record 300,258.65 million had reached Rs.

In the last ten years the company’s profits to speak of, so it can also record up to five times have increased. Money Control answered on according to statistics, in March 2010 the company 1,537.62 crore which benefited the march in 2019 increased to 7,132.02 crore reached. Data to consider so ten years in intervals of BPCL the nearly five-fold profit.

The mileage figures of the year in order to see then in March 2011 Bharat Petroleum to 1,546.68 crore in 2012, 1,311.27 crore in 2013, 2,642.90 crore in 2014, 4,060.88 crore in 2015, 5,084.51 crore in 2016 7,431.88 crore in 2017, 8,039.30 crore in 2018, 7,976.30 crore and March 2019 in 7,132.02 crore profit.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. over the last ten years balance sheets of the base effect, which has also of this company will be owned, his silver-to-be. Please tell that the investment and Public Asset Management Department (DPM) of the bid document according to BPCL’s strategic sales for two may interest the letter assigned to it can be.

It has been said, ‘the government of India BPCL in its entire shareholding of strategic divestment proposal is doing. It 114.91 crore equity shares, which includes that BPCL’s total equity capital of 52.98 percent. Additionally, the company’s Managing also control the strategic buyer of the handover will be done.’ This divestment proposal in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) BPCL of 61.65 per cent stake is not included. NRL of this stake in public sector oil and gas company will be sold to.

Bid in two phases shall be charged. The first step in buying the company who show interest in the successful bidder in the second stage the financial bid will be asked for. Bid invitation for the released document stated that in the privatization of public sector companies ‘taking part are not qualified.’ Any private company of which the total net assets of 10 billion U.S. dollars, he is the company’s strategic divestment take part in May and a maximum of four group of companies to bid, allowing the will.

Bid according to the terms of such group’s leading member, at least 40 percent stake, will seek while other members have a minimum of one billion dollars net worth of the asset must be. It has been said that no one group bid, which imposes its members if the change is done then he is within 45 days will have, but the leading member could not change. BPCL near the country’s oil refinery capacity of 14 per cent and fuel market close to a quarter stake.

BPCL’s market capitalization closer 87,388 of Rs and current market price on the government share of the nearly 46,000 crore settles. The successful bidder at the same price on other shareholders from any 26 percent share for the acquisition of the open offer will have to. BPCL in the country has four refineries undertakes are. In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Kerala in Kochi, Madhya Pradesh in Bina and in Assam, Numaligarh Refineries BPCL are. The total tapping capacity 3.83 million tons annually. Across the country BPCL total of 15,177 petrol pump and 6,011 LPG distributor agencies are. In addition to his 51 LPG bottling plant too.

Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman said the 2020-21 budget disinvestment from 2.1 lakh crore-raising target and complete it to BPCL of privatization is imperative. The Government strategic divestment process of the management and advice on this subject to give Deloitte the tools India LLP your consultant as contracted. (Language including input)

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

