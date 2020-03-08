Hand felt in butter, Eyes Shadow in the darkness, these are the 5 Reasons Why Women T20 World Cup Hara India-five reasons of india lost ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final against australia | sports – News quote

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final: Indian team 85 runs by losing, Australia by 99 runs on loss.

Women T20 World Cup final (ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final) in the Indian team 85 runs from the crunchy super found. Australia’s 20 overs in 184 runs in reply to India squad for a mere 99 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi. Without match series final to reach out to Team India in the title match in the many childish mistakes of which brunt her had to suffer. Let’s take a look are Team India’s defeat of the five big reasons.

The defeat of the first due-hand in ‘butter’

Final match-Team India (Team India) has extremely poor fielding of. Over the first fifth of the ball on Shefali Verma, Alyssa Healy catches of the leaky right there, fourth over in Rajeshwari Gaekwad said the fourth over Mooney of easy catches dropped. It felt as if Shefali and Rajeshwari in the hands of the butter felt. India’s poor fielding for her trouble has been haunted by. Alyssa Healy and Mooney took the first wicket for 115 runs add casts. Healy has 39 balls in 75 and Mooney has 54 balls in an unbeaten 78 scored.

The defeat of the second because – extremely poor bowlingThe final match of the pressure so much that the Indian team’s spearhead their line-length the same forget. Indian bowlers took the match in 20 fours and 5 Sixers took given. Senior bowler crest Pandey then his four overs in 6 fours and 3 sixes Ita given and he had 24 balls in a 52 run late. Their addition Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma also sizeable expensive proven marred. Overall Indian bowler the Australian team ahead of the shattered from the.

The defeat of the third reason – bad shot selection

185 runs target in front watching the Indian team batters of the like-minded only to walk off and he very bad shot game your wicket, respectively. Shefali Varma, definitely good on the ball out marred, but the memory Montana, hence the mouthful (Harmanpreet Kaur), Jemima Rodriguez has extremely bad shots game your wicket in a gift given. It felt like as if their eyes ahead of the darkness was.The defeat of the fourth because – seniors of long stay

T20 World Cup such a big tournament in the senior players to contribute, it is important to but the team in India do not show. This whole tournament Harmanpreet Kaur, the memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez as senior player bat been silenced. These three players together in 14 innings just 164 runs updates. While 16 years Shefali has alone five innings and 163 runs casts.

The defeat of the fifth because – toss loses

ICC T20 World Cup finals very big tournaments such as the toss in a crucial role. Team India’s captain, hence the luck of the coins of stake in them, did not result in the Indian team batting first could not. Toss after losing the team India fast bowler crest Pandey who is also the narrator gave was that she toss loser are frustrated by.

