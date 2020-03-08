harbhajan singh says My bat is missing in the indigo flight please help me

Team India’s former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bat IndiGo Airline Flight have been stolen from. Harbhajan has its information tweets via given. Pm Friday 6 March from Mumbai to Coimbatore were to be only his bat was stolen. Harbhajan Singh tweet and wrote that yesterday I india i flight number 6E 6313 from Mumbai to Coimbatore travel. I think my kit bag from a bat is missing. I want to detect this action may be that it is the perpetrator who is. Any stuff up is stolen. Please please help.

Yesterday I, None of us from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s technical parameters: and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Harbhajan Singh of the tweets on the Indigo airline has responded immediately and wrote that we are sorry. Us to check that note and we will contact you.”This tweet on Harbhajan Singh also reply and investigation to speak of.

Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you. ~Snigdha — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 7, 2020

This time IPL of the 13th season from 29 March to start happening. In which the first match Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians between the Mumbai attack will be played. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the Indian Premier League in the upcoming season Chennai Super Kings will play for. She’s franchisees in Britain pumps dressed were some players are. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has already Chennai reached and IPL fiercely for practice are. For which all the players preparations are engaged in.

WC win the same Dhoni-Kapil Dev included in the category of will be hence mouthful